Drug user started smoking after mum’s death 14 years ago

A woman who started using drugs when she was 14 after her mother died but recently quit using drugs while living with her father and stepmother was warned against moving interstate with a friend.

Rebecca Dawn Hurley, 28, pleaded guilty on April 22 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to four counts of possessing a dangerous drug, two of possessing drug utensils and one of possessing a restricted item.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Darrell Dalton said police searched a vehicle, suspected of being lived out of, at Cooee Bay on January 4 at 10.30pm.

He said Hurley told police she had a bong in the car.

Sergeant Dalton said police located about one gram of marijuana in a small tin, a clip seal bag containing 0.1g of methamphetamines which Hurley claimed belonged to her boyfriend, a homemade utensil used to smoke meth and a black baton with a metal handle and several screws protruding from the end of it.

He said Hurley denied knowledge of the baton but admitted she may have touched it.

Sergeant Dalton said police intercepted Hurley on Nobb Street, Rockhampton, on February 18 at 11.50pm.

A search of the vehicle revealed Hurley had 2.212g or marijuana, two glass pipes and 0.33g of meth in a pouch.

Defence lawyer Brian McGowran said Hurley started smoking marijuana after her mother died when she was 14 years old.

He said she smoked it off and on, but not seriously.

Mr McGowran said Hurley, who had worked in hospitality and truck sales, starting using meth a few years ago but did not get to the point of daily use.

He said she could feel herself slipping recently, so she quit and was living with her father and stepmother.

Mr McGowran said Hurley was considering moving interstate with a friend.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale said it may not be a good idea to relocate interstate if she was in a stable environment at her father’s place where she managed to quit drugs.

She put Hurley on a 12-month probation order with drug tests and convictions were recorded.