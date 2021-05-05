Drug user told cops she had knife to stab someone in attack

A visibly restless and stressed Jodi Lee Beardsmore faced a Central Queensland court after police found drugs in her car and house, as well as a knife.

The 39 year old was pulled over on Bottlebrush Drive at Lammermoor about 8.35pm on March 26.

Police found a Nintendo DS case with two plastic bags of meth in the car and a glass pipe, police prosecutor Sergeant Shaun Janes told the Yeppoon Magistrates Court on April 15.

"She said case was hers, from her house; the glass pipe was hers, used to smoke methamphetamine," Sergeant Janes said.

Police also found a knife in Beardsmore's car.

"She said she kept it in the vehicle to use in the event she was in an attack, and she would stab someone if they attacked her," Sergeant Janes said.

"She stated to police she used the knife for hunting rabbits before saying she used the knife to cut cheese."

Police also found another glass pipe and her marijuana the same day during a house search.

Solicitor Felicity Davis told the court that Beardsmore was cooperative with police.

"She instructed that she started using substances when her previous relationship deteriorated - that's now over," Ms Davis said.

"She instructs with respect to the knife, it was a multipurpose she had in the vehicle."

Ms Davis told the court the knife was not used solely to attack people, in such a situation.

She had no previous criminal history.

Beardsmore pleaded guilty to five charges including possessing drugs, utensils, and a knife in a public place.

Magistrate Jason Schubert fined her $1500 and ordered her forfeit the drug items.

Convictions were not recorded.