Drug user trips up on road to rehabilitation

A YOUNG woman has had a “hiccup” in her rehabilitation after police busted her with meth.

Tiarne Ashton Laracy, 27, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on June 16 to one count each of possessing methamphetamine, a water pipe used to smoke cannabis and a mobile phone that had been used to purchase dangerous drugs.

Police prosecutor Jess King said police executed a search warrant at an address on Pine St at Berserker about 10am on December 6 last year.

Police searched the loungeroom where Laracy was sleeping and found a clip seal bag that had a small amount of crystal substance, believed to be less than 1g of methamphetamine.

Police also found a water pipe that appeared to have been used to smoke cannabis and an unlocked mobile phone.

On the phone police found many text messages related to the purchasing of dangerous drugs and pictures of drug-related items, including Laracy using a bong.

Laracy declined to talk to police about the items.

Duty lawyer Stephanie Nicholas said her client was on probation at the time of the offending and this was her only breach.

Ms Nicholas said her client participated in drug counselling with Rockhampton Alcohol and Other Drugs Services as part of her probation order and had strategies in place to receive assistance if needed.

“She says she is not on anything at the moment and the meth was an old wash bag,” she said.

“This offending was a hiccup in her rehabilitation.”

Laracy was sentenced to probation for 12 months and ordered to perform 70 hours of unpaid community service within the next year.

A criminal conviction was recorded, and items were forfeited to the crown.