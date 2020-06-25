Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Tiarne Ashton Laracy pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count each of possessing methamphetamine, a water pipe used to smoke cannabis and a mobile phone that had been used to purchase dangerous drugs.
Tiarne Ashton Laracy pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count each of possessing methamphetamine, a water pipe used to smoke cannabis and a mobile phone that had been used to purchase dangerous drugs.
Crime

Drug user trips up on road to rehabilitation

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
25th Jun 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A YOUNG woman has had a “hiccup” in her rehabilitation after police busted her with meth.

Tiarne Ashton Laracy, 27, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on June 16 to one count each of possessing methamphetamine, a water pipe used to smoke cannabis and a mobile phone that had been used to purchase dangerous drugs.

Police prosecutor Jess King said police executed a search warrant at an address on Pine St at Berserker about 10am on December 6 last year.

Police searched the loungeroom where Laracy was sleeping and found a clip seal bag that had a small amount of crystal substance, believed to be less than 1g of methamphetamine.

Police also found a water pipe that appeared to have been used to smoke cannabis and an unlocked mobile phone.

On the phone police found many text messages related to the purchasing of dangerous drugs and pictures of drug-related items, including Laracy using a bong.

Laracy declined to talk to police about the items.

Duty lawyer Stephanie Nicholas said her client was on probation at the time of the offending and this was her only breach.

Ms Nicholas said her client participated in drug counselling with Rockhampton Alcohol and Other Drugs Services as part of her probation order and had strategies in place to receive assistance if needed.

“She says she is not on anything at the moment and the meth was an old wash bag,” she said.

“This offending was a hiccup in her rehabilitation.”

Laracy was sentenced to probation for 12 months and ordered to perform 70 hours of unpaid community service within the next year.

A criminal conviction was recorded, and items were forfeited to the crown.

possess dangerous drugs possess drug utensils rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Why three mates will run 5km every four hours for 48 hours

        premium_icon Why three mates will run 5km every four hours for 48 hours

        News ‘This is such an important issue and we’re pretty passionate about it.’

        Lauga speaks out on ‘unthinkable act of violence’

        premium_icon Lauga speaks out on ‘unthinkable act of violence’

        Crime ‘I think that our city, our whole state and even our whole country have been left...

        Revealed: Historic railway hall’s new era

        premium_icon Revealed: Historic railway hall’s new era

        News What is next for Rockhampton’s popular QRI Hall? See more inside.

        Woman killed in tragic alleged stabbing identified

        premium_icon Woman killed in tragic alleged stabbing identified

        News A neighbour has spoken out claiming to have heard disturbances at the home.