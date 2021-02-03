Druggie dealt marijuana to fuel his own addiction

Reagen Dallas Stanleigh Bashford, 25, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton District Court on January 15 to 12 counts of supplying a dangerous drug, and one count each of possessing a dangerous drug and possessing property suspected of having been used in connection with a drug offence. Picture: iStock

An examination of a young Rockhampton man’s mobile phone revealed he had been supplying marijuana to various customers on 12 occasions.

Reagen Dallas Stanleigh Bashford, 25, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton District Court on January 15, to 12 counts of supplying a dangerous drug, and one count each of possessing a dangerous drug and possessing property suspected of having been used in connection with a drug offence.

Crown prosecutor Harriet Hall-Pearce said police intercepted Bashford driving along Musgrave St, Rockhampton, on May 31, 2020, for a licence check and random breath test.

Ms Hall-Pearce said despite police activating their lights and sirens several times and there being ample opportunity to pull over, Bashford continued driving.

She said when Bashford eventually pulled over, he told police he had zoned out and missed the lights and sirens.

She said all persons inside the vehicle appeared glassy eyed and the vehicle smelt of marijuana, which resulted in police detaining Bashford and the two passengers for the purposes of a search.

She said Bashford told police he had marijuana in his backpack.

She said inside the bag police found a set of digital scales and a plastic ice cream container containing 110g of marijuana divided into differing amounts in clip-seal bags.

“The Crown alleges this possession was for a commercial purpose,” she said.

She said police executed a search warrant at an address in Talford St, Rockhampton, on June 4, 2020 and found Bashford’s phone, which had very few messages on it “as though it had been recently cleared”.

She said a download of the phone revealed the defendant had supplied marijuana to various customers on 12 occasions.

She said the supplies involved a total of 118g of marijuana with an estimated street value of between $480 and $1200.

She said it was an “unsophisticated” operation, with Bashford often reliant on his mother’s car for transport.

She said there was no evidence of profit and the supplies involved street level quantities.

Barrister Scott Moon stressed the fact there was no evidence of profit and said his client was supplying the marijuana to people he knew within a “friend network”.

“The supply of those drugs equally supported his own use of marijuana,” Mr Moon said.

He said his client had no criminal history and no longer consumed dangerous drugs.

He said it was an “unsophisticated” operation over a short period and involved quantities of a “lower nature”.

Judge Jeff Clarke sentenced Bashford to prison for 12 months, suspended forthwith for 18 months, with criminal convictions recorded.

Judge Clarke also fined Bashford $400 and ordered the item be forfeited to the Crown.

