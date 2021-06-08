Druggie ‘didn’t know’ car she was passenger in was stolen

An opportunistic thief was seen in the rear passenger seat of a stolen vehicle, in possession of a used syringe.

Meika Joan Hinga, 20, pleaded guilty on May 28 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of stealing a mobile phone, one of unlawful use of a motor vehicle and one of possessing a used syringe which had not been safely disposed of.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said the mobile phone theft victim was at the Tropical Gateway Motor Inn on February 16 when the phone was left outside and Hinga stole it.

He said police spotted a stolen vehicle on April 6 with Hinga in the back seat.

Mr Fox said the stolen car had been driven into a backyard.

He said when Hinga was questioned by police on April 6, she told them she had been at the hotel visiting a friend when she took the phone and she thought there was something strange about the car drive.

Mr Fox said Hinga was in possession of three used syringes, one of which was loose in her pocket, which she said she used to inject amphetamines.

Defence lawyer Brian McGowran said Hinga’s four-year-old daughter was being cared for by her mother until Hinga ‘sorted herself out’.

He said no one told Hinga the car was stolen until she spoke with police.

Mr McGowran said the driver was a drug user.

Hinga was put on a 12-month probation order and a conviction was recorded.