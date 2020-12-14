Druggie mum gets another chance to stay out of jail

An Emu Park mother has been given another chance to get drugs out of her life and avoid going to jail. Picture: iStock

An Emu Park mother has been given another chance to get drugs out of her life and avoid going to jail. Picture: iStock

MAGISTRATE Cameron Press could not have made it clearer for Emu Park mum Nola Joi Keech.

When Keech, 45, pleaded guilty to possessing cannabis an drug utensils in Yeppoon Magistrates Court last Thursday, she was already on probation for like offending.

“You didn’t take it (probation) too seriously,” Mr Press said.

“You’d want to start taking it seriously, madam.

“Because if you keep coming back here (for) cannabis, you’ll end up going to jail.

“Do you understand that?”

Mr Press could not believe the mother of four had not got drugs out of her life since her last appearance in court.

“Why you wouldn’t have just got rid of everything of an illicit drug nature out of your place, and had nothing more to do with it, is beyond me,” he said.

Keech’s latest offending was discovered when police executed a search warrant at her Pattison Street residence on September 14 and found 2g of cannabis and a drug utensil.

Mr Press placed Keech on 14 months’ probation with conditions, and a further warning.

“It really is time to get this under control,” he said.

“And it’s not appropriate if you’re having drugs in households where there are young children - you know that.”

