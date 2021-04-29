Druggie told: ‘Get chip off your shoulder’ or go to jail

A magistrate was not impressed with Beau James Brook on Thursday.

Things didn’t get off to a good start for Yeppoon’s Beau James Brook when he showed up two-and-a-half hours’ late for his court matter on Thursday.

By the time the 22 year old arrived at Yeppoon Magistrates Court, the list of those appearing had almost finished and he was the last person to be dealt with.

Magistrate Jason Schubert was not impressed.

“What happened?” Mr Schubert asked Brook as he stood at the bar table in a courtroom that was empty in the public gallery with the exception of one media representative.

A casually dressed Brook replied: “I woke up late.”

Mr Schubert responded: “You were meant to be in court at nine o’clock ... you signed an undertaking here saying you were going to come back at nine o’clock.

“...You signed the document, and you didn’t comply with it.

“You just turned up here when you wanted to.

“What, your alarm didn’t go off?”

Brook replied: “No.”

Mr Schubert: “Did you set an alarm?”

Brook: “Yes.”

Mr Schubert: “It just didn’t go off?”

Brook: “My phone was on silent.”

The magistrate asked Brook how far away he lived from the court.

Brook said: “Not that far.”

Mr Schubert then told Brook his matters were adjourned at the previous court appearance for Brook to get legal advice.

“Did you get that legal advice?” Mr Schubert asked.

Brook replied: “No I didn’t.”

Mr Schubert: “Geez you’ve got a good chance at the moment, haven’t you?

“You turn up two-and-a-half hours’ late, you asked the court for an adjournment, we give you that adjournment for the purpose you sought, and you did absolutely nothing.”

Brook then pleaded guilty to possessing methamphetamines, a drug utensil, and a weapon.

The court heard that on March 19 at 7.15pm, police patrolling Matthew Flinders Drive at Yeppoon saw Brook and a female walking through a park.

During a search of Brook’s backpack, police found 0.3g of the drug meth, an ice pipe which had been used, and in Brook’s pocket was a pair of knuckle dusters.

The court heard Brook’s criminal history was littered with drug offending and he had also previously not complied with probation orders, nor community service orders.

Also on his history was offences of burglary and acts of violence against police.

Mr Schubert told Brook that fines, probation and community service orders had not worked and that he had no other option.

Brook was sentenced to two months’ jail, suspended for 10 months.

Mr Schubert said if Brook ended up going to jail it would be his own decision and he could blame no-one else.

“100 per cent it’s your decision,” Mr Schubert said.

“Get the chip off your shoulder, and then, when you’re meant to be here in court, you turn up in court.”

A conviction was recorded.

