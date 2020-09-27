Druggie’s plea: ‘I want to be drug tested’

Police officers found drugs and a utensil in Julien Edward Martin’s bedroom.

JULIEN Edward Martin basically pleaded with Acting Magistrate John Milburn for ongoing drug testing.

Mr Milburn naturally obliged.

The 35-year-old pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court on September 17 to drug and utensil possession offences.

The court heard that on August 26, police executed a search warrant at Martin’s Lamberton St residence.

In his bedroom they found a clip-seal bag containing a gram of cannabis seeds.

Officers also found an uncapped syringe on a shelf in a wardrobe.

Martin told police the sharp would have been used for injecting methamphetamine.

Mr Milburn placed Martin on nine months’ probation.

He also ordered Martin submit to ongoing urine tests.

