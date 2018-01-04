Menu
Drugs, $40K, loaded gun allegedly found in Rocky home

Police have discovered drugs, weapons and money at a Rockhampton home.
Steph Allen
by

A 28-YEAR-OLD male was arrested and charged on Wednesday afternoon after allegedly being discovered with a large amount of money, weapons and drugs.

Yesterday, police searched the man's Forbes Ave property in Frenchville.

During the search police allege they discovered a loaded revolver, a set of knuckle dusters, two ounces of methylamphetamines and $40,010 in cash.

The man went before the Rockhampton Magistrates Court this morning and has been remanded in custody.

He is expected to appear again in court in March.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
