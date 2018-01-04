Drugs, $40K, loaded gun allegedly found in Rocky home

Police have discovered drugs, weapons and money at a Rockhampton home.

Police have discovered drugs, weapons and money at a Rockhampton home. FILE

A 28-YEAR-OLD male was arrested and charged on Wednesday afternoon after allegedly being discovered with a large amount of money, weapons and drugs.

Yesterday, police searched the man's Forbes Ave property in Frenchville.

During the search police allege they discovered a loaded revolver, a set of knuckle dusters, two ounces of methylamphetamines and $40,010 in cash.

The man went before the Rockhampton Magistrates Court this morning and has been remanded in custody.

He is expected to appear again in court in March.