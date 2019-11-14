Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Almost 4kg of marijuana was found in a car in Proserpine.
Almost 4kg of marijuana was found in a car in Proserpine. Bill North
Crime

Large amount of drugs 'found on backseat of car'

Monique Preston
by
14th Nov 2019 11:06 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ALMOST 4kg of marijuana was allegedly found in a shopping bag in a car pulled over by police in Proserpine last week.

Proserpine Police officer-in-charge Sergeant Mark Flynn said police found the drugs when they searched a car after intercepting it on the Bruce Highway at 6pm on November 8.

The bag of dried marijuana was on the back seat, Sgt Flynn said.

A 52-year-old Townsville man was charged with possessing a dangerous drug.

He will face Proserpine Magistrates Court on December 9.

Whitsunday Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Suspected robber on the run in North Rocky

        premium_icon Suspected robber on the run in North Rocky

        News Police are searching for a man who has reportedly hit two stores.

        CAP COAST FIRES DAY SIX: Juvenile being ‘dealt with’ over the inferno

        CAP COAST FIRES DAY SIX: Juvenile being ‘dealt with’ over the...

        News Queensland Fire and Emergency services can confirm 15 homes have been lost in the...

        Fire victim’s prioritised

        premium_icon Fire victim’s prioritised

        News New insurance agreement will see claims processed faster for fire victims