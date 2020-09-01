Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police seized a number of items including drugs and a weapon.
Police seized a number of items including drugs and a weapon.
Crime

Drugs and gun seized in raid of Gracemere home

Melanie Plane
1st Sep 2020 5:08 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN and a woman have been arrested and charged after police carried out a raid on a Gracemere property earlier today.

A 35-year-old woman has been charged with possess dangerous drugs, possess property suspected used in the commission of a drug offence, authority required to possess explosives and unlawful possession of weapons while a 44-year-old man has been charged with possess dangerous drugs, possess drug utensils, and unlawful possession of weapons.

Gracemere Police allege they uncovered a considerable amount of cannabis, smoking utensils and associated property while searching the property, as well as an unregistered shotgun and ammunition.

Both the man and the woman are set to appear in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on September 16.

gracemere police station gracemere raid tmbcrime tmbpolice
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New tourism campaign to lure Queenslanders to Rocky

        Premium Content New tourism campaign to lure Queenslanders to Rocky

        Travel Two videos have been released so far with the first one reaching more than 50,000 people.

        • 1st Sep 2020 4:00 PM
        Mix of hotel, home quarantine for CQ prison staffers

        Premium Content Mix of hotel, home quarantine for CQ prison staffers

        News Some have returned to their residences after being exposed to the Wacol corrections...

        • 1st Sep 2020 4:00 PM
        DISTURBING VIDEOS: Rocky’s horrific school bullying exposed

        Premium Content DISTURBING VIDEOS: Rocky’s horrific school bullying exposed

        News Disturbing social media page dedicated to student brawls leaves parents across the...

        • 1st Sep 2020 3:30 PM
        • 2 Broncosupporter
        New tenant secured for vacant riverfront restaurant

        Premium Content New tenant secured for vacant riverfront restaurant

        Food & Entertainment The Edge Bar and Restaurant has been closed for two years now