Drugs and gun seized in raid of Gracemere home

A MAN and a woman have been arrested and charged after police carried out a raid on a Gracemere property earlier today.

A 35-year-old woman has been charged with possess dangerous drugs, possess property suspected used in the commission of a drug offence, authority required to possess explosives and unlawful possession of weapons while a 44-year-old man has been charged with possess dangerous drugs, possess drug utensils, and unlawful possession of weapons.

Gracemere Police allege they uncovered a considerable amount of cannabis, smoking utensils and associated property while searching the property, as well as an unregistered shotgun and ammunition.

Both the man and the woman are set to appear in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on September 16.