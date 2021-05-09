Menu
Crime

Drugs and pipe hidden in makeup bag in bathroom

Kerri-Anne Mesner
9th May 2021 3:00 PM
A woman busted possessing drugs and drug utensils claimed one item belonged to her partner and the other items found in a makeup bag in the bathroom belonged to a friend.

Chantal Jade Bashford, 39, pleaded guilty on May 5 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of possessing a dangerous drug and one of possessing drug utensils.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Michelle Welch said police conducted a search of Bashford’s residence on March 19 at 12.34pm while two other adults and two children were present.

She said police found 0.3g of methamphetamines in a clip seal bag inside a tin which was found in a make up bag, along with a pipe, cut straw and lighter.

Senior Constable Welch said police also found a bong in the kitchen on top of a cupboard.

She said Bashford told police the bong was her partner’s who had used it to smoke marijuana in the laundry.

Senior Constable Welch said Bashford claimed no knowledge of the items found in the makeup bag, saying the last time she used the bathroom was at 8.30am and had not seen the make up bag.

She said Bashford claimed a female friend used it about 10.30am, spending some time in the bathroom.

Senior Constable Welch said several fingerprints located on items inside the makeup bag matched Bashford’s.

Defence lawyer Lachlan Robertson said his client had three children, two who have been diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder.

Bashford was put on a six-month probation order with $500 recognisance and drug diversion. No convictions were recorded.

