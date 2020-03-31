Drugs, cash, guns and luxury cars seized in raids across Mackay

DETECTIVES believe they have cracked a major Mackay-based drug syndicate allegedly linked to the Finks Outlaw Motorcycle Gang.

The breakthrough is set to have a major impact on efforts to reduce crime and the availability of drugs on Mackay streets.

The Mackay Tactical Operations Team last week closed the major investigation, seizing drugs, cash, guns and luxury cars.

As a result of the raids in Mackay yesterday, police allege they located and seized 1.7kg of methylamphetamine, six ounces of MDMA, 13 grams of cocaine, 500g of cannabis, various steroids, methylamphetamine production lab equipment, in excess of $100,000 in cash, a number of rifles and handguns and several luxury cars and motorcycles.

Operation Romeo Suitcase targeted the drug syndicate, with its network and operations extending from the Gold Coast to Cairns, over a six-month period.

Detective Acting Senior Sergeant Tim Heller said the shutdown of the network would result in a significant reduction of crime and drug supply and availability.

“The closure of this major drug operation will have a significant impact on the supply and availability of drugs, particularly methylamphetamine, both in Mackay and also the greater state of Queensland,” Det Snr Sgt Heller, of Mackay Criminal Investigation Branch, said.

As part of the operation, on March 15, detectives arrested and charged a Gold Coast man with drug trafficking, following a raid at his residence.

This man is alleged to be part of the criminal network investigated by Mackay detectives.

SEIZED: Drugs found after police smashed a major Mackay drug syndicate. Picture: QPS media

On March 30, officers arrested the alleged main targets of the operation through a series of raids across the Mackay district.

A 30-year-old Shoal Point man has been charged with two counts of trafficking, three counts of supplying, one count of possess proceeds of drug offence, two counts of unlawful possession of weapon, various other related drug offences.

A 26-year-old Shoal Point woman has been charged with two counts of trafficking, five counts of supplying, two counts of unlawful possession of weapon, one count possessing the proceeds of drug offence and various other related drug offences.

A 26-year-old North Mackay man has been charged with one count of trafficking dangerous drugs, 11 counts of possess dangerous drug, one count of possess proceeds of drug offence and four counts of unlawful possession of weapon.

SEIZED: Guns found after police smashed a major Mackay drug syndicate. Picture: QPS media

A 30-year-old Rural View man has been charged with one count of trafficking in dangerous drugs, two counts of possess dangerous drugs and one count of possess proceeds of drug offence.

A 30-year-old Gold Coast man has been charged with one count of trafficking in dangerous drugs, three counts of supplying dangerous drug and one count possess things used in commission of drug offence.

The alleged heads of the drug syndicate were all arrested and charged with drug trafficking along with a series of other related offences and are due to appear in Mackay Magistrates Court today.

Det Snr Sgt Heller said information provided by the community always played an important role in investigations such as this.

“Detectives work tirelessly and dedicate themselves to fight the drug fight and take ice off the streets to protect the community,” he said.