Methamphetamine also known as crystal meth.
Drugs caused miner to behave 'ridiculously'

28th Dec 2018 1:30 AM
A MORANBAH mine worker went on a crime spree across Queensland, racking up 19 charges.

Thomas Roy Baxter Mounsey, 29, pleaded guilty to all charges on December 21 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court.

The charges ranged from unlawful use of motor vehicles, stealing fuel, drink driving, unlicensed driving, trespassing and drug driving with the offences taking place in Caloundra, Maryborough and Moranbah.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale said Mounsey had good rehabilitation prospects because of his high earning capacity.

She reflected on the most serious of Mounsey's offending, where he broke into someone's home and was confronted by the owner before he fled with stolen items.

"Your behaviour in attempting to steal the motorbike and the unlawful use of it ... I didn't hear if you were affected by drugs on these particular days but I'm concerned your drug problem is causing you to behave in this ridiculous way,” Mrs Beckinsale said.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Ellysha Geddes said Mounsey stole fuel in Moranbah worth $230 total on November 10 and 22, 2017.

Other offences included:

Drink driving while on a provisional licence on December 12, 2017.

Drug driving with methamphetamines in his system on April 6, 2018.

Stole a vehicle and carried out fuel drive-offs in the Sunshine Coast and Brisbane area in August and September, 2018.

Mounsey was sentenced to 12 months' prison with 89 days pre-sentence custody declared and immediate parole.

He was also ordered to pay $2100 in fines and over $300 in restitution.

Mounsey has been disqualified from driving for nine months and placed on probation for 12 months.

