Drugs for sex claim at trafficker's sentencing

Jason Scott Stallan was jailed for a slew of drug-related offences including ice trafficking.

AN ICE dealer who employed runners, had 66 customers and showed off penthouse holiday snaps claimed he made hardly any money from months of trafficking.

Jason Scott Stallan from Goodna pleaded guilty this week to charges including drug trafficking and possessing a Taser.

Crown prosecutor Mark Whitbread said Stallan, 47, often had to restock his drug inventory more than once a day.

Mr Whitbread said Stallan supplied dozens of customers, including Ipswich's Wayne Steven Merrick, who was jailed for trafficking in August.

Brisbane Supreme Court heard the drug operation was not very sophisticated, involving dealers using codewords "salad" and "hamburger".

Stallan trafficked in three main bursts between February and December 2017.

Wayne Steven Merrick, himself jailed in August for drug trafficking, was a customer of Stallan's, the court heard. FACEBOOK

In August that year, Stallan said on Facebook he was enjoying his week-long stay at a luxury four-bedroom Burleigh Heads penthouse.

But Mr Whitbread said Stallan sometimes offered drugs in exchange for sexual services - and when busted, had no large amounts of cash on him.

The court heard Stallan hired "runners" to help sell drugs.

He also pleaded guilty to possessing tainted property after accepting an allegedly stolen Samsung tablet.

Defence counsel Tim Ryan said Stallan was caught with $1100 but $900 was for outstanding rent.

"He was addicted to the drug himself," Mr Ryan added.

The court heard Stallan offended while on bail.

But Stallan only did that because addiction warped his decision-making, Mr Ryan said.

Another Ipswich person, Naomi Maree Harling, was also caught in a related police investigation.

She was jailed for six and a half years.

Mr Ryan said Harling was higher up the food chain than Stallan was.

The court heard Stallan previously worked as a truck driver and earthmoving equipment operator.

Mr Ryan said Stallan's behaviour since his arrest last year had been exemplary.

Justice David Jackson said Stallan made "progress in custody" towards rehabilitation.

Stallan was sentenced to five and a half years' jail and had already spent 340 days in custody which was counted as time served.

He will be eligible for parole on August 14 next year. -NewsRegional