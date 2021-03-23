Menu
Police found drugs and a drug item inside a safe belonging to a Yeppoon electrician. Generic image.
Drugs found in CQ electrician’s bedroom safe

Darryn Nufer
23rd Mar 2021 12:01 AM
Police busted a Yeppoon electrician with the drug MDMA and another drug item concealed in a bedroom safe during a search warrant executed last month.

Clinton George Richardson, 29, pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court last Thursday to possessing MDMA and a drug utensil.

The court heard that police attended Richardson’s Adelaide Street residence at 8am on February 25 and his partner was home at the time.

During a search of the house, police found a safe in a bedroom and Richardson’s partner told officers that only Richardson knew the combination code to access it.

When police were able to gain access to the safe, they found inside it a pill bottle with red tape around it.

Inside the bottle was a MDMA tablet.

Police also recovered from the safe a set of digital scales which had a white crystal substance on it.

Richardson told officers the safe was his and no-one else had access to it.

The court heard that Richardson had no history of a like nature.

Magistrate Cameron Press told Richardson that MDMA was a dangerous drug.

“I don’t know what you were doing with it to begin with,” Mr Press said.

“But rest assured, Sir, people who keep coming back before courts possessing illicit drugs will end up, and they do end up, going to jail.

“So don’t let drugs overtake your life, otherwise it will be a downward path and spiral only.”

Mr Press placed Richardson on a 12-month good behaviour order with a $800 recognisance and conditions.

No convictions were recorded.

