Drugs found in ‘various locations’ at Zilzie house

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
3rd Aug 2020 10:20 AM
DRUGS were found in “various locations” of Brendan Kenneth Ferguson’s Zilzie residence when police executed a search warrant there.

The 33 year old pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court on July 30 to methamphetamine and cannabis possession charges as well as drug utensils charges.

The court heard that on March 17, police found 15 grams of cannabis in various locations of the house as well as 14g of cannabis residue.

Police also seized a gram of methamphetamine, grinders, a bong, electric scales and two uncapped needles during the raid.

The court heard that Ferguson, who was a carer for his father, had not been in court since 2007 and that was for an unrelated matter.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke fined him $900.

brendan kenneth ferguson illicit drugs tmbcourt yeppoon magistrates court
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

