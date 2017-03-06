Drugs in underwear man's one way ticket to jail

Ashley Ryan Williams was jailed after police found various illicit and prescription drugs in his underwear earlier this month.

TWO types of erectile dysfunction medications were among the drugs found in a repeat offender's underwear by police over the weekend.

Ashley Ryan Williams pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today to five drugs charges and one count of breach of bail after he was caught with illicit drugs and unlawfully obtained prescription medication.

Williams was on bail from the Supreme Court on drugs charges at the time of the offences - he is accused of one count of drug trafficking and three counts of drug possession.

The court heard on Saturday, police detained Williams for a search while he was walking along Dempsey St, Koongal and found a needle and a tin containing various drugs down the front of his pants.

In separate clip-sealed bags, Williams had two ecstasy tablets, .22g of amphetamines, erectile dysfunction medications Sildenafil and Tadalafil and five packets of Naloxone, which is used to alleviate drug withdrawal symptoms.

Solicitor Doug Winning argued his client, who has a seven page criminal history, had cooperated fully with police during the search and there was nothing to suggest he intended to sell the drugs.

Magistrate Mark Morrow sentenced Williams to periods of six months imprisonment for both counts of possessing dangerous drugs, a $200 fine for each prescription medication.

He was convicted and not further punished for the breach of bail and will be released on parole on April 6, 2017.