Drugs land Capricorn Coast teen in court

A CAPRICORN Coast teenager with no criminal history has fronted court on drugs charges.

Kielan Charles Willcox, 18, ran into trouble with the law after police executed a search warrant at his Racecourse Road residence, Barmaryee, on October 11.

There they found 4.2 grams of cannabis in clip-seal bags in a bedroom.

Drug utensils were also located.

In Yeppoon Magistrates Court on Thursday, Willcox pleaded guilty to drugs charges.

He was fined $500 and no conviction was recorded.