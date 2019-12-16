Menu
Kielan Charles Willcox, 18, ran into trouble with the law after police executed a search warrant at his Racecourse Road residence at Barmaryee.
Crime

Drugs land Capricorn Coast teen in court

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
16th Dec 2019 11:00 AM
A CAPRICORN Coast teenager with no criminal history has fronted court on drugs charges.

Kielan Charles Willcox, 18, ran into trouble with the law after police executed a search warrant at his Racecourse Road residence, Barmaryee, on October 11.

There they found 4.2 grams of cannabis in clip-seal bags in a bedroom.

Drug utensils were also located.

In Yeppoon Magistrates Court on Thursday, Willcox pleaded guilty to drugs charges.

He was fined $500 and no conviction was recorded.

