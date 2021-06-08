Drugs, rape, manslaughter: Tradies who’ve gone bad

They have been accused of everything from rape and manslaughter to drug trafficking and serious driving offences.

These are some of the Queensland tradies who have gone haywire in recent years.

We take a closer look at their crimes.

Mark Ferguson.

MARK DANIEL FERGUSON

Ferguson, 23, was acquitted last month of murder for bludgeoning an elderly woman to death in her front yard, but guilty of manslaughter.

A jury found he left Pamela Frances Corless, 73, to die outside the front door of her home in Townsville after he smashed the back of her head with a 1.5m piece of timber in 2018.

A jury at the Townsville Supreme Court delivered the unanimous guilty verdict after a five-day trial.

He pleaded not guilty to murdering the woman and instead pleaded guilty to manslaughter, wilful damage, burglary and stealing.

Acting Detective Inspector Phil Watts alleged at the time that the pair argued over the renovations on her newly-purchased home.

Justice Susan Brown sentenced Ferguson to nine-and-a-half years jail, with no parole date set.

Ben Friske.

BEN JAMES FRISKE

The Gympie tradie threatened to smash a client’s skull to “mush” and drive his car over another client’s fence after harassing her.

Friske, 30, pleaded guilty in July last year to extortion, property damage and using a carriage service to menace or harass.

Between November and December the previous year, Friske extorted two clients of his business who had refused to pay the balance of their invoices after he did not complete the jobs to satisfactory or industry standards.

After one client said she would not pay her balance until he fixed the defects, Friske refused and sent her several threatening texts.

He told her he would cut her fence down with a chainsaw, called her a “grub” and texted: “Pay your bill or I’ll smash your skull to mush.”

He then threatened to shoot her and her children and smash her car.

A second client, who also had defects with a fence and would not pay the full invoice until it was fixed, received dozens of demands for payment.

Friske then drove his work car over the fence in December, 2019.

Judge Gary Long sentenced Friske, who had served 170 days in custody by the time of his trial, to a total of two and a half years’ jail. He was released last September.

The Fig Tree Pocket granny flat where Lee drugged and raped his victims.

DAVID JAE HWA LEE

The former electrician was found guilty last year of drugging, raping and threatening to kill vulnerable women.

Lee, 32, was sentenced to 13 years’ imprisonment for the series of terrifying attacks on three women, including one he repeatedly raped and sexually assaulted.

He punched and choked the woman, held her captive in his Brisbane home and then sent a video of him raping her to a friend, asking for the images to be posted online as revenge for her trying to escape.

He pleaded guilty to more than 50 charges in the Brisbane District Court, including counts of rape, sexual assault, stupefying, choking and recording and distributing intimate images.

The court heard Lee had abused the women in the granny flat of his mother’s Fig Tree Pocket house and drugged them to stop them escaping.

Kobi Stefan Kobezda was jailed for unlawful assault.

KOBI STEFAN KOBEZDA

In March the 19-year-old Redcliffe roofer was jailed after violently beating his two neighbours.

Kobezda pleaded guilty in Redcliffe Magistrates Court to two charges of unlawful assault.

The court heard the victims were attacked by Kobezda and another man at Rothwell in October last year.

Magistrate Mark Bucknall described the attacks as “atrocious”.

“One victim has been kicked ... fell to the ground and a physical fight ensued and (Kobezda) threw multiple punches at him,’’ Mr Bucknall said.

“He then assaulted the victim again, this time punching him in the left eye socket with a closed fist and assaulted him again by kicking him in the back of the head while saying ‘I’m going to stomp on your head’.”

The court heard that Kobezda began using drugs after his best friend died in a tragic accident in 2018. He also lost his aunty and grandmother to cancer in the same year.

Mr Bucknall sentenced him to 12 months’ jail for each charge, to be served concurrently.

A parole release date was set for June 8.

Cairns drug trafficker Ryan Hill.

RYAN HILL

Cairns drug trafficker Ryan Hill was handed a 14-year jail sentence in September last year by a judge who found he “rained down misery” on the city for almost two years.

A court heard Hill dealt huge quantities of methylamphetamines, MDMA and cocaine in Cairns between March, 2016 and January, 2018.

The court was told Hill was buying up to 1kg of meth at a time and sending up to $170,000 in cash through the post to Sydney as payments.

“I hope you have proper insight into the downstream damage that is done by dealing drugs,” Justice Peter Applegarth told him.

Noosa 'Billionaire tradie' playboy Phillip Johnathon Harrison.

PHILLIP JOHNATHAN HARRISON

The Sunshine Coast tradie infamously told police he was “worth $12 billion” when busted with $12,000 worth of ice in a stolen Audi.

He walked free court in 2018 after pleading guilty to drug possession charges.

The Noosa carpenter was sentenced in the Brisbane Supreme Court on charges including possession of ice, ecstasy and the sedative diazepam.

Harrison was arrested in 2016 after he was pulled over by police and admitted he had smoked a gram of ice.

Police found ice worth about $12,000 under the seat of the car.

When Harrison first appeared in court, police said he boasted he was worth $12 billion.

The Court was told Harrison tried to prove his wealth to his Legal Aid solicitor by allowing him to log on to a bogus online bank account which showed a cash balance of $596 million and a share portfolio worth $1.6 billion.

Harrison blamed his actions on his break-up with his girlfriend, “a former Miss World”.

Justice Susan Brown sentenced him to a year in prison, with immediate parole release.

Reece Adam Vaughan

REECE ADAM VAUGHAN

As a qualified carpenter and concreter, Reece Adam Vaughan helped build prisons — until he was locked up in one in October, 2018.

The 28-year-old was sentenced to four years’ jail after pleading guilty to trafficking methamphetamine, while on a suspended sentence for trafficking marijuana in 2014.

Crown prosecutor Mark Whitbread told the Bundaberg Supreme Court that Vaughan’s most recent offending took place over seven months.

At the height of the trafficking, in 2016, Vaughan made about 47 sales, selling 10g of meth.

His barrister said Vaughan’s life spiralled downward from a hard working chippy in Townsville to an unemployed drug addict living in a decrepit caravan in a Bundaberg backyard.

Logan tradie Trent Michael Smee leaves the Brisbane Supreme Court.

TRENT MICHAEL SMEE

The Logan tradie was found hiding in a roof cavity in October last year after police searched his unit and found drugs and ammunition.

He pleaded guilty in the Brisbane Supreme Court to possessing dangerous drugs and explosives, obstructing police and other summary offences.

The court heard police were forced to break into the unit after he refused to let them in.

A search found 7g of methylamphetamine, 2.6g of marijuana, two rounds of shotgun shells, 12 rounds of ammunition and stolen registration plates.

Justice David Boddice said it was of “considerable concern” that Smee was found with a large quantity of ice, given his criminal history.

The court heard he had been sentenced to 18 months’ jail wholly suspended for trafficking and had convictions for property, drug and traffic offences.

Justice Boddice sentenced Smee to two years’ jail with immediate parole.

Tradie Braidon Halcrow, pictured in 2014.

BRAIDON DANIEL HALCROW

A Carseldine painter and decorator, he was sentenced to six months’ jail last November after a police search of his home revealed a veritable buffet of dangerous drugs.

Halcrow pleaded guilty to seven charges in the Sandgate Magistrates Court including drugs possession offences.

His lawyer told a court Halcrow suffered from a serious drug addiction which began with cannabis use when he was 18 and worsened when friends introduced him to meth.

“As soon as it got him, it gripped him, as meth tends to do,” Mr Foster said.

The court heard Halcrow first came before the courts in 2014 and has repeatedly returned on drug-related charges since, racking up fines, periods of community service and probation, but never a recorded conviction.

Darcy John Coutts was sentenced for traffic offences.

DARCY JOHN COUTTS

If he hadn’t mentioned to the magistrate he had a job, the 27-year-old Clontarf tradie would have spent months behind bars.

Coutts appeared in Redcliffe Magistrates Court last July and pleaded guilty to charges including animal cruelty offences, trespass, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and stealing.

The court heard that in May, 2019, Coutts was given care of a kelpie dog which had been handed in to the RSPCA.

After the dog was hit by a car he failed to seek treatment and the RSPCA seized it.

The court heard in the same period he committed a fuel drive-off, did not pay a taxi fare, was caught trespassing at a softball club, stole a motorcycle and contravened a probation order.

Coutts had a lengthy history including robbery, property and drug offences, the court was told.

Magistrate Mark Bucknall jailed him for three months, with immediate parole, after hearing Coutts had a job and remarking that he would lose it if jailed.

Serial unlicensed driver Anthony Chaszczweski.

ANTHONY CHASZCZWESKI

The Beenleigh rigger with an “atrocious” record somehow managed to dupe his boss into writing him a glowing character reference.

Chaszczweski, 46, was caught driving while disqualified in Cornubia in March last year.

A licence check by police revealed he had been disqualified from driving for two years in 2019 and banned from driving in NSW for five years in 2017.

A Logan court was told the father of five’s 20-year NSW criminal history included driving unlicensed and disqualified.

His lawyer told the court he moved to Beenleigh in 2018 for a “fresh start” after becoming a “terrible drug addict”.

He turned his life around after moving north, began a relationship and worked as a rigger.

Magistrate Clare Kelly sentenced Chaszczweski to 18 months jail with immediate parole. He was disqualified from driving for four years.

DAVID JAMES HUDSON

When the tradie was busted importing close to 100 vials of growth hormones and other drugs he said they were to help him lose weight.

Hudson pleaded guilty in November, 2020, to four offences including two counts of supplying dangerous drugs, assaulting police and obstruct police.

Redcliffe Magistrates Court heard a package containing 40 vials of growth hormone and 300 capsules of another drug arrived in Melbourne last August.

It had been shipped from the Netherlands and was on its way to a Dave Hudson at Clontarf.

A second package with 40 vials of the hormone arrived that month at a Brisbane mail centre, with no sender details.

Police said the delivery address was Hudson’s workplace.

They organised a sting, delivering a package filled with fake drugs which Hudson received.

When police interviewed Hudson he said he bought the products to assist him in his weight loss and improve his body image.

Magistrate Mark Bucknall sentenced Hudson to a total of four months’ jail but released him on immediate parole.

