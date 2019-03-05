Drugs sent in post buried by CQ trafficker until needed

ANOTHER Emerald drug trafficker has been sentenced for his role in the syndicate charged in November 2017.

Zachiery Jack Morgan, 24, pleaded guilty in the Supreme Court in Rockhampton yesterday to one count of trafficking, one of possessing a mobile phone used in the connection of drug crimes, possessing cash as the proceeds of drug sales and one count of possessing drug utensils.

Morgan was one of 32 Central Queenslanders busted after police intercepted drug trafficker Michael Winbank's phone communications.

Winbank was arrested and had his car seized by police in Redcliffe on October 26 and charged with two counts of trafficking drugs, 32 supply charges for each of the people he supplied drugs to, two counts of producing amphetamines, three of possessing property used in the commission of crime and one of possessing a dangerous drug.

Brooke Jade Anne Baker, Alfred Charles Canham, Amanda De-Anne Jarick, Dominic Angas Morgan, Zachiery Jack Morgan and David Mark Tony Elvis Sutherland all had their cases mentioned in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court in November 2017 after police executed search warrants and arrested 36 people.

Winbank was sentenced in Brisbane Supreme Court in December 2018 to four years jail, which was suspended after 153 days for time already served.

Justice Graeme Crow said Morgan and his unnamed co-accused sourced MDMA and methamphetamines in large quantities from Winbank and on-sold the drugs in street level quantities.

Defence barrister Maree Willey said Morgan was using cannabis and hanging with a crowd who were using more serious drugs when he first tried methamphetamines He was a daily user of MDMA and meth at the time of his arrest.

Morgan trafficked drugs between June 5, 2017 and July 30, 2017 at Emerald.

He was taken into custody in November 2017, spending 411 days in non-declarable custody as he had been subjected to a probation order at the time of trafficking.

Ms Willey said when Morgan was released on bail, he relocated to Townsville were he had family support and found a job in bakery.

She said he aspired to study Information Technology and had run a repair business prior to drug trafficking.

Justice Crow said Morgan and his co-accused sourced drugs from Winbank on three occasions with the first including 100g of MDMA and 14g of meth, delivered via post to Morgan's address with a different name on the parcel.

"You buried the drugs when you received them and dug them up when they were required,” he said.

The second order was intercepted in New South Wales by Border Force.

Morgan ordered another 100g of MDMA and seven grams of meth on the third occasion, with Morgan telling Winbank he needed $4000 to pay legal fees.

"You lectured Winbank about ordering drugs in the mail saying you should never put your own name on them,” Justice Crow said.

Justice Crow ordered Morgan to a three year prison term with immediate parole.