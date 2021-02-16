Drugs, utensils found during Moura raid

A man pleaded guilty in Biloela Magistrates Court last week to drug offences. GENERIC FILE PHOTO.

A police raid in the Banana Shire uncovered a man’s drug paraphernalia and remnants.

Michael Nicholas Baker, 54, pleaded guilty in Biloela Magistrates Court last week to unlawfully possessing utensils used in the commission of a drug offence, and possessing a pipe which had been used.

Police prosecutor Helen Lane read the facts of Baker’s case to the court and Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale.

At 3pm on January 17, Moura police executed a search warrant at Baker’s residence, however, he was not present at the time.

A female occupant told police that Baker had a bong in his bedroom after police discovered an electric grinder, scissors and a bowl containing cannabis residue in the living room.

Baker returned home a short time later and was detained for a recorded interview at the Moura police station.

He told police that they had taken his house-warming present (the bong) from him that day.

“In his statement the defendant told police he does not sell drugs, but he does smoke them,” Ms Lane said.

Ms Beckinsale placed Baker on a six-month good behaviour order with a $300 recognisance.

A criminal conviction was recorded.

