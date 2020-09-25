Drugs, utensils in children’s bedrooms; gun behind bed

A GRACEMERE couple sat side-by-side as the facts of their drug offending was read out in court.

Daniel Alan Davis and Toni-Maree Anne Bunn pleaded guilty on September 21 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to an array of charges.

Both pleaded guilty to possess dangerous drugs, drug utensils and a shotgun.

Bunn also pleaded guilty to possessing ammunition.

Police prosecutor Jess King said police executed a search warrant on the couple’s Amy St, Gracemere, residence at 7am on September 1, while Bunn was home but Davis was not.

When police entered, Bunn was still asleep in bed.

Police located a purple package in the bedside drawer which contained 42g of marijuana leaves and several bags of seeds – 199 seeds.

They also found several water pipes, metal pipes, clip seal bags with green residue with items found in the garage, living room and children’s bedrooms.

Three 22 calibre bullets were found in the bedside drawer on the side of the bed Bunn slept.

Ms King said Bunn told police she did not know about them.

Police also found a disassembled shot gun behind the bed in a black box.

Ms King said Bunn told police her partner had found the gun near a creek and it was not operational.

However, Ms King said when police reassembled the gun, it was operational.

She said when police spoke to Davis he said the same as Bunn.

Defence lawyer Doug Winning said Bunn had two children from a previous relationship with one having autism and ADHD.

He said Davis claimed the marijuana was his and he had introduced marijuana into the house.

Mr Winning said the shot gun, a 1918 rusted army rifle, was found rusted in pieces and was believed to not be operational.

“The projectiles found were a different calibre,” he said.

Mr Winning said his clients had been on a shooting expedition and the bullets were left over.

He said Davis had worked as a machine operator until a serious work injury three years ago and had been self-medicating with marijuana.

Mr Winning said Bunn clearly knew there were drugs in the house and both occasionally smoked.

Bunn was fined $1000 with convictions recorded.