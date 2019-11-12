Drugs, weapons, counterfeit cash uncovered in search

Around $8, 000 in counterfeit cash, weapons, cannabis and drug utensils were found while executing a search warrant at a Biloela address on Friday. (Photo: Queensland Police Service)

THOUSANDS of dollars of counterfeit cash was found with weapons and drugs at a Biloela address on Friday during a search warrant.

Queensland Police say a local business reported one of the $50 counterfeit notes after it had been passed onto them.

Around $8000 in counterfeit cash, weapons, cannabis and drug utensils were found while executing the search warrant.

Despite the large foreign text printed on them, the counterfeit notes are described as of good quality and feel compared to genuine currency.

Police are warning the public, particularly businesses with high volume sales to be aware of counterfeit money which has been detected in the region.

It is understood up to $2000 may be circulating in the Gladstone area.

A 39-year-old man is assisting police with their inquiries.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.

Quote this reference number: QP1902213601