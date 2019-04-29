DRUGS: What do you plan to do about the ice problem in CQ?

Capricornia candidates share how they would tackle the ice problem.

WITH less than three weeks before the May 18 federal election we ask candidates what they plan to do about the ice problem in Central Queensland?

The Greens - Paul Bambrick

Greens candidate for Capricornia Paul Bambrick. Contributed

If we want to deal with the ice problem we need to deal with the causes.

And the chief cause we're not serious about is poverty.

We have seen this all over the world - where poverty and recession comes to a region, ice follows.

Where there are marginalised people, ice and other drug abuse destroys lives.

We need to take much better care of the victims of this epidemic, but we won't really solve this problem until we deal with poor working conditions, unemployment, homelessness, poverty, and the cruel and punitive system we currently have in place abusing those who are out of work.

Katter's Australian Party - George Birkbeck

Capricornia candidate George Birkbeck. Leighton Smith

Ice and meth addiction not only destroys individuals and families but has the potential to rip apart entire communities.

We must listen and support people like Judy Dash of the Salvation Army who are on the front line in dealing with the tragic consequences.

I commend her hard work in achieving an in-patient recovery centre.

We must listen to the advice of real experts such as doctors, nurses and counsellors in not only addressing the outcomes, but coming up with pro-active strategies and programs to prevent addiction in the first place.

Labour DLP - Richard Temple

Democratic Labour Party's candidate for Capricornia Richard Temple. Contributed

Drug abuse stems from a much deeper rooted problem.

People need purpose, support and to be equipped with tools to work through life's difficulties. Focus on families and the well-being of individuals is important.

Let's look into ways we can support the family unit better, ways to reduce hopelessness and increase purpose driven lives.

Independent - Ken Murray

Independent candidate for Capricornia Ken Murray. Contributed

Using common sense solutions, and my previous trained background as a health surveyor, I would be contacting our Departments of Health, Federal and Qld State, to provide funding to help families with information pamphlets and support they need to prevent and respond to ice addiction.

Creating an online local contacts, including my own office contact, to help direct them to professional services, or local Community Drug Action Teams, that can assist them.

Personally working closely with local community sporting clubs and youth groups to deliver prevention messages about ice with a focus on city, rural, and indigenous communities.

Promoting school education programmes to include ice-related information to forewarn our youth.

Improve ease of access to treatment clinics.

Working to introduce a late night to early morning curfew for youths up to 16 years of age.

Arrange with police to have a special curfew bus with specially trained youth officers to safely transport them from the streets back to their homes, or to the overnight lock-up for continuous offenders, before taking them back to their homes in the morning.

Gather information about who the crooks are who are selling ice, so the police can deal with them.

LNP - Michelle Landry

Incumbent MP and LNP candidate for Capricornia Michelle Landry. Contributed

Drug and Alcohol abuse is an acute problem in Central Queensland and for too long, we have been left behind.

While as a health matter, drug rehab is a state responsibility, I have advocated strongly for services to help locals break the influence of their substance addiction.

I am very proud to have delivered funding for a pilot programme to deliver much-needed rehab services in Rockhampton.

This service will help 350 clients each year through a 12 week programme, with 2880 individual consultations and 192 group sessions.

This service, delivered by Healthy Options Australia will help Central Queenslanders break their habits and help make our region safer and healthier.

ALP - Russell Robertson

ALP's candidate for Capricornia Russell Robertson. Contributed

Labor has committed $1 billion in new hospital infrastructure projects - including hospital expansions, new and refurbished wards, upgraded emergency departments and mental health facilities.

The scourge of ice is not limited to any one part of Australia.

We know illicit drugs ruin lives and can breakup families and relationships.

Early intervention should be the first step in addressing this deeply concerning issue.

One Nation - Wade Rothery

ONE NATIONS Wade Rothery. Allan Reinikka ROK130319arothery

Ice is the modern day epidemic facing families of all type.

Rich, poor and in between.

One Nation have made it very clear that we must redirect the proceeds of federal drug crime into rehabilitation centres across the country.

Ice users need a 13 week cold turkey program, no matter how harsh this may appear.

Speaking with former addicts and families, we must create a juvenile strategy instead of releasing them back into the care of parents, and focus on a family reunion program for parents who's children have been taken from them, if they can prove sobriety for 12 months or more.

United Australia Party - Lindsay Sturgeon

United Australia Party candidate for Capricornia Lindsay Sturgeon. United Australia Party

Ice is recognised as a national problem and we must continue to support our law and order to tackle this issue.

We must also identify and implement education and rehabilitation opportunities in our communities to better control the issue.