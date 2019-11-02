Drumline solution ‘not rocket science’

Livingstone Mayor Bill Ludwig says a solution to the shark drumlines saga is “not rocket science”.

FINDING a way for traditional shark drumlines to be reinstated on the Capricorn Coast is “not rocket science”, Livingstone Mayor Bill Ludwig says.

And he plans to tell Federal Environment Minister Sussan Ley personally when he’s in Canberra later this month if nothing is done before then.

Cr Ludwig said he was sick of the political bickering on the issue of shark control.

“It’s not rocket science,’ he said.

“If they (Federal Government) were actually reshaping all of the legislation in relation to the Great Barrier Reef, I could see that could take some time.

“Put a moratorium in that overrides the current legislation so that the Queensland and Federal governments have time to work through the issues, and also time to consult the affected communities.”

Livingstone Shire Council wants traditional drumlines reinstated off Capricorn Coast beaches.

But the State Government refuses to budge, saying it cannot unless the Federal Government legislates change.

Drumlines were removed in September following a controversial Federal Court ruling which had the number of Cap Coast lines reduced from 49 to seven, making this the most heavily hit region in the state.

“The State Government had proven the case that (traditional) drumlines were making things safer,” Cr Ludwig said.

“But I don’t believe it’s appropriate for the Federal Government or the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority to be mandating that another method (of shark control) needs to be trialled when the logic of it, I believe, is putting people at risk.

“It doesn’t seem logical to be catching dangerous predators and then towing them a few kilometres out in a shallow bay and letting them go.

“The sharks are going to come straight back.”

Cr Ludwig said he wanted the Federal Government to hold a community forum on the Cap Coast sometime in the next few weeks.

“Bring the experts up who have given them the advice that smart drumlines are something that should be used or trialled so that the community can have an understanding about what’s being proposed, rather than just forcing it on us,” he said.

A spokesman for Ms Ley said the Federal Government was not mandating shark control measures and that these were a state responsibility.

“The Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority has issued Queensland with a permit making it clear that they can reinstall the drum lines while meeting the orders of the Administrative Appeals Tribunal and has offered to work with Queensland in doing so,” the spokesman said.

Federal Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry said she could not add anything to what she had said publicly on the issue.