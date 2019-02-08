Menu
Drummers meet in North Rockhampton park for fun and therapy
Drummers meet in North Rockhampton park for fun and therapy

8th Feb 2019
Geoff Waller describes his passion as working with people who suffer from low self esteem and 'limiting beliefs”.

"When I grew up, I was told 'You can't do this, you can't do that' and I suspect there's a lot of people in the same boat,” he said.

"I want them to experience that they can do well at something and be a valuable member of a group.”

Mr Waller made a lifestyle change, moving from New South Wales more than five years ago, and fell in love with the drumming circle which meets in Yeppoon.

"I found a teacher who taught me to play and I gradually realised there was demand for a circle here in Rockhampton,” he said.

"We meet around the time of the time of the new moon so we don't conflict with the Yeppoon group who plays around the full moon.

"That way, locals can play every two weeks if they want to.”

The Passions Ignite group meets this Saturday evening February 9 at Queens Park off Glenmore Road between 6.30 and 8.30pm.

Mr Waller, who works a a cleaner and also practices reiki healing, has taught himself to repair drums so he can lend a djembe or set of congas to anyone who wants to have a go.

"I've learned to re-skin and re-rope broken drums so I'm always on gumtree and ebay looking for second-hand bargains,” he said.

"If you've got your own drum, bring it; if not, you can use one of mine.”

The community drumming circles are free of charge and involve all the family.

In addition to drums and percussion instruments - including shakers, maracas, triangles and claves - Mr Waller provides hula hoops and practice pois for children to enjoy.

"My approach to leading the drum circles is really pragmatic; 'if you can say it, you can play it' is my motto,” he said.

"We start with vocalising and clapping along and move on from simple rhythms into more complicated riffs.”

Passsions Ignite, which played at last year's Multicultural Festival, also offers one-one-one tuition and teambuilding exercises.

