Drumming to help overcome life’s challenges

THE Rockhampton community will soon be using the power of drumming to connect, empower and overcome some of life’s challenges.

Dreamtime Cultural Centre and local resident Desley Cowley are hosting an innovative program that teaches professionals working with vulnerable people how to use rhythm to achieve positive social and emotional outcomes.

DRUMBEAT is an evidence-based program which is proven to improve social skills, reduce stress and anxiety, increase self-esteem and ‘drum up’ a sense of belonging through collaborative music making and structured conversations.

DRUMBEAT master trainer Geoff Parker said the program was all about building connections with a small group, that they could then take and apply outside.

“Music is something everyone can identify with, no matter what their age, or circumstances,” Mr Parker said.

“You can see people change over the duration of the course, they gain confidence in their interactions and connect with others.”

Dreamtime Cultural Centre and Desley Cowley have partnered with Holyoake to ­provide training for ­Rockhampton locals who work in education or community services with vulnerable or at-risk people to become accredited DRUMBEAT facilitators.

Ms Cowley said this was an important program that would deliver a range of social benefits to the region.

“It’s really important for regional areas to have access to programs such as this that deliver a range of benefits to everyone in the community,” she said.

“DRUMBEAT is delivered in early childhood centres, schools, youth centres, hospitals and aged care.

“This training will allow people to take the teachings and implement them in their personal and professional lives to help other people.

“This training has also been made possible by the assistance of the Dreamtime Cultural Centre and the Rockhampton Library has kindly agreed to loan their drums for the training.

“This embodies the true heart of how our community helps one another.

“I will do anything I can do to support my community.”

The training will run from Wednesday, December 11, to Friday, December 13, at the Dreamtime Cultural Centre.

For more information and to register visit drumbeat-rockhampton2019.eventbrite.com.au.