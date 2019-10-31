Drums removed from lagoon

Nine drums of toxic waste have been removed from a tidal lagoon off Sandy Point Road near Yeppoon.

AUTHORITIES have recovered and removed nine drums of toxic waste found illegally dumped in a tidal lagoon north of Yeppoon.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Yeppoon station officer Charlie Fenton said the drums were removed from the waterway adjacent to Sandy Point Road on Thursday.

“We’ve definitely recovered all of the drums,” Mr Fenton said.

“Initially we could only see eight, but we did a bottom drag just to make sure, and that’s when we found another one.”

Mr Fenton said the drums, believed to contain a paint-based resin/thinners product, had been placed in a skip ahead of possible transport to Brisbane for proper disposal.

“Some soil that was surface contaminated has also been taken away.”

Mr Fenton said the department of environment had flown a drone over the area to assess environmental impacts.

“The drums had bungs removed and some of the tops of them were punctured as well,” he said.

“Obviously you can’t put nine 44-gallon drums like that of any product into a waterway without causing some damage.”

Livingstone Mayor Bill Ludwig said some information had been received from members of the public as the hunt for the culprit/s continued.

“We’re encouraging anyone who does have information, or any witnesses, to come forward,” he said.

Anyone with information on this incident can contact Livingstone Shire Council on 1300 790 919.

Pollution incidents can be reported to the Queensland Government’s 24/7 pollution hotline - 1300 130 372.

For emergency situations people should call triple-0.