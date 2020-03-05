DRUNK AND BUSTED: Man caught five times over

ROAD SAFETY: Emerald Road Policing Unit Senior Constable Matt Walters says police will continue to target drink and drug driving.

A DRIVER, more than five times the legal alcohol limit, was caught on a Central Queensland road.

Police across the region targeted drink and drug driving in February as part of Operation Overdrive, an operation based out of Emerald.

A 33-year-old male was caught High Range drink driving in Emerald and recorded a BAC of 0.253, more than five times the legal limit.

Another person was charged with two drink driving offences within 24 hours.

Emerald police talk on Operation Overdrive:

Emerald Road Policing Unit Senior Constable Matt Walters said police conducted 1322 RBTs, 171 roadside drug tests and issued 390 infringement notices.

Eight drink drivers and 17 drug drivers were charged.

"We were disappointed to see that so many people are still flirting with the dangers of drink and/or drug driving," Snr Const. Walters said.

"Due to the high number of offences detected directly related to drink and drug drivers, police will continue to conduct operations of this nature in Emerald and the surrounding townships in the future."

He said drivers across the region could expect to be breath tested and drug tested at any time as police continued to enforce the law.