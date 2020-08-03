Menu
Generic photo of a man surrounded by alcohol bottles. Binge drinking. Drunk.
Crime

Drunk and disorderly man refuses to leave Rocky CBD pub

Kerri-Anne Mesner
3rd Aug 2020 2:00 PM
A DRUNK patron refused to leave a Rockhampton hotel, caused a scene and swore at police.

Kevin Andrew Leisha, 51, pleaded guilty on July 28 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of public nuisance at licensed venue.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Shaun Janes said police were called to the Oxford Hotel on East St at 10.15pm on June 26 to a male refusing to leave and causing a scene.

He said when police arrived, Leisha swore at them and swung his arms around.

Sgt Janes said Leisha was given a move on direction and he moved a certain distance but continued his disorderly behaviour.

Defence lawyer Brendan Gimbert said his client, who had been in Rockhampton six weeks, had no recollection of the incident.

Leisha, who had a seven-page criminal record, was fined $400 and a conviction was recorded.

