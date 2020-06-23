Cops watch drunk aunt swerve onto wrong side of road

A DRUNK DRIVER who had a blood-alcohol content reading of .143 while on a provisional licence swerved onto the wrong side of the road in front of police.

Terrencia Nelly Nipper, 28, pleaded guilty yesterday in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of drink-driving.

Police prosecutor Jess King said police were patrolling Frenchville at 12.10am on March 26 when they witnessed a red Holden Commodore swerve onto the wrong side of the road on Kerrigan St.

She said when police intercepted the vehicle, Nipper had a passenger in the front seat and an eight-year-old boy in the back.

Ms King said Nipper told police she did not know what the legal alcohol limit was in Queensland for provisional licence holders and she felt fine to drive after consuming four or five cans of Smirnoff vodkas and Midoris in two hours.

Defence lawyer Samantha Legrady said Nipper was the carer of her 15-year-old niece and eight-year-old nephew and had moved to the region from Atherton recently.

She was fined $700 and disqualified from driving for six months. A traffic conviction was recorded.