Drunk bottle of whisky sitting on side of highway

Jarrod Ethan Fullard Keato.
Jarrod Ethan Fullard Keato. Facebook
Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
30th Jul 2018 5:18 AM
JARROD Ethan Fullard Keato had been helping his grandmother clean up after his grandfather's death when his car broke down on the highway and he decided to drink a bottle of whisky.

That decision cost him more than just the parts needed to fix his car.

Keato, 25, has lost his licence for six months after police were called to the Burnett Highway and Charles Ave intersection at Bouldercombe to a male "slumped over the steering wheel, unresponsive".

Police prosecutor Sergeant Shaun Janes said when police arrived on June 15, after the call at 4.20pm, they found Keato asleep with an elbow out the window, a bottle of whisky on the passenger seat and keys in the cup holder between the seats.

He said Keato, who had a blood alcohol content of 0.156, was surprised when he was woken up by the officers.

In court, Keato explained how he ended up on the side of the road that day.

He said he had called his parents for help, but they were not due to arrive until hours after his car died, so he decided to drink the whisky he had bought earlier that day.

The apprentice shipwright said he had issues with alcohol in the past and had 'gone away' to deal with the problem.

"I slipped up," Keato said. "I haven't drunk since."

Keato was ordered to pay a $500 fine on top of his disqualification period.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

