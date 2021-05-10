Menu
Burglar Entering House Through Window
Crime

Drunk breaks into house, steals picture frame

Kerri-Anne Mesner
10th May 2021 10:00 AM
A young man got so drunk, he does not recall breaking into a stranger’s house and stealing a picture frame holding a certificate of sentimental value only.

And doesn’t recall what he did with the picture frame.

Tristyn Dale Brandrick, 24, pleaded guilty on May 5 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of enter a dwelling and stealing.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Michelle Welch said Brandrick broke into a two-storey townhouse in Norman Gardens on April 4, removed a screen, entered the premises and removed the picture frame.

She said he dumped the screen in a wheelie bin after leaving the residence, leaving many fingerprints behind.

Senior Constable Welch said when police spoke with Brandrick, he told them he had been trying to find his friend’s house, but couldn’t find it so walked home.

She said Brandrick didn’t know why he went inside the victim’s home or why he took the picture frame.

Senior Constable Welch said the frame contained a certificate belonging to the father’s victim for two decades of working for the same employer.

Defence lawyer Brendan Gimbert said his client had recently started a new job as a furniture removalist and would soon be helping his mother look after his 15-year-old brother.

He said Brandrick was trying to find his friend’s place to sleep and eat after losing his shoes and phone.

Mr Gimbert said his client wanted to offer the victim money for compensation for the frame and screen damage.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale said it was puzzling Brandrick didn’t take anything of monetary value.

“You obviously need to not drink (alcohol) if this is what you do when you do drink,” she said.

Ms Beckinsale sentenced Brandrick to two months prison, wholly suspended and operational for 12 months.

She also ordered he pay $250 compensation.

