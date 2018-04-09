Drunk CQ Harley rider pays the price 18 years later

A DRUNKEN Harley rider discovered after fleeing justice for 18 years, found he couldn't outrun the long arm of the law.

On August 12, 1999, at about 6.50pm, Ian Davies was barrelling southbound down the Bruce Highway near Midgee, doing 133km/hr in a 100km with a skin full of grog when he was pulled over by police.

Police detected the smell of liquor on his breath and a breath analysis detected a reading of 0.131 - more than twice the legal limit.

He told the police his name was Robert John Davies and gave a date of birth and residential address and he was the current holder of a Victorian driver's licence which he was unable to produce

After taking note of his description, subsequent police enquiries determined that Davies had provided his Victorian brother's personal details.

Rather than face the court, Davies gave himself "a few years off the road” before going to ground in Western Australia, keeping his head down, finding work truck driving and steel fixing.

Davies returned to Queensland in mid-January, keen to make a fresh start and was eventually arrested on March 15 on the outstanding arrest warrant that had existed since 2000. He claimed he "didn't know it was out there”.

Representing himself in Rockhampton Magistrates Court last week, Davies, 56, answered the four charge incurred back in 1999 of driving over the limit , stating a false name and address, exceeding the posted speed limit by more than 30km/hr, and driving without holding a driver's licence.

He told Magistrate Cameron Press he would "plead guilty to the charges and get them out of the way because I've got to get a police clearance to try and get a job in the mines” before apologising to the court "for the inconvenience”.

Mr Press thanked Davies for cooperating with authorities and said a period of disqualification was necessary, despite him "taking himself of the road”.

Given his lack of recent traffic history and his willingness "to be a productive member of the community”, the penalty was reduced.

Mr Press convicted and fined Davies a total of $1150 and disqualified him from driving for six months, warning him if he was caught again, he would be disqualified from driving for two years.