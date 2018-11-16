Drunk crash driver crashed while five time over limit

Reece John Argyle, 25, has lost his licence for 15 months.

DRINK driver Reece John Argyle is lucky to be alive after he crashed into a tree in a 100km/h zone while more than five times over the legal alcohol limit.

He had sculled drinks at a pub in Torbanlea around lunch time before making the dumb decision to get into his car.

Drunk and disorderly, a poorly executed attempt to overtake another vehicle on Old Toogoom Rd ended in the disaster.

The 25-year-old measured a blood alcohol reading of .323 when tested two hours after the accident.

"You're very fortunate nobody was hurt, or killed," Magistrate Stephen Guttridge told him

This week, Argyle pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court to drink driving.

The crash happened about 12.55pm at Beelbi Creek.

His blood alcohol level was checked at 2.40pm at Hervey Bay Hospital, revealing the shocking reading.

He had been aggressive and uncooperative with staff, initially leading them to believe he was under the influence of the drug ice, the court heard.

Other than putting the lives of others and his own at risk, the court heard Argyle's decision to drive on September 9 marked an end to his career as a truck driver.

Defence lawyer Hamish Isles, representing Argyle, said the event was a wake-up call Argyle needed to tackle his bad relationship with alcohol.

But he couldn't deny that Argyle's choices on that day were stupid.

"There could quite easily been far more serious consequences," Mr Isles said.

"Thankfully, there (weren't)."

Argyle was fined $1500 and disqualified from driving for 15 months.