Drunk detour winds up in watch house

A DRUNK businessman busted walking illegally along a motorway with a mate late at night had apparently failed to see the pedestrian prohibited sign.

While blowing off some steam after a stressful business year, the men took a short cut between two hotels.

Springfield police became concerned for their safety after being made aware of their risky route.

When he first went before the court in September on the pedestrian offence charge, Adrian Paul Zimmermann was uncertain of how he would plead.

He admitted to being so drunk he could not remember the incident. Zimmermann, 43, from Springfield Lakes, this week pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to being a pedestrian on a road with a sign stating pedestrians not permitted; and contravening a police direction to give his name and details.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Carl Spargo said the incident happened on the Centenary Highway at Springfield, about 11.30pm on Friday, August 10.

Police spotted the men walking along a narrow section of grass next to the motorway.

When asked to provide his name and address Zimmermann said he no ID on him.

He was warned several times it was an offence not to provide the details, or give false information.

He was arrested and taken to the Springfield station.

Defence lawyer Matthew Reeves said Zimmermann had fallen on hard times in 2015 because of a downturn in the economy.

"When the police asked for his details he replied in a nonsensical way. He can't remember the incident he was that drunk," Mr Reeves said.

Acting Magistrate Roger Stark agreed the matter was out of character and that he'd been affected by alcohol.

Zimmermann was placed on a six month $400 good behaviour bond.