Drunk dial and texts extend man's prison sentence

EARLY morning "prank calls” and a series of texts to his ex saw a man's suspended jail term extended.

When the 33 year old contravened a court order between August 17-23 he was already on bail for similar offences with a history of breaching orders since 2009.

But that did not stop him phoning his ex-partner and mother of their two-year-old son five times from 1.22am on August 21 pretending to be a range of professionals.

"This is Tom from the regional council calling about a stray dog,” the prosecution read of the defendant's first voice mail.

At 2.56am he pretended to be someone from Bob Jane T-Mart phoning regarding a booking.

The court heard the other three voice mails messages were unintelligible.

The man's defence told the court his client sent a series of text messages he claimed were "for the safety of their son”, of whom he had difficulty with ongoing contact.

He told the court the man had successfully completed court-ordered therapy with Relationships Australia and a 16-week family violence program prior to his latest breech.

Magistrate Mark Morrow deemed the man's actions "juvenile” and told him he needed to "sort out his issues regarding contact”.

"You should know what you're allowed to do and what you're not allowed to do,” Mr Morrow said.

The man was fined $400 referred to SPER and ordered to serve the remaining three months of his suspended sentence, with an extra month for the continued nature of his offending, with an immediate parole date.

"If this doesn't fix the problem then nothing probably will,” Mr Morrow said.