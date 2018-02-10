Menu
Drunk does 360 burnouts on Bruce Hwy in front of cops

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by

A 20-YEAR-OLD did three 360 burnouts in front of police on the Bruce Highway at 1.45am on New Year's Day with a blood alcohol content almost five times the legal limit.

Luke Christian Scott Siegmeier pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today to one count of drink-driving and one of making unnecessary noise while driving.

Police prosecutor Shayne Studdert said police patrolling the highway at Glenlee at 1.45am on January 1 observed the light-coloured coupe driven by Siegmeier just before the burnouts.

He said police conducted a u-turn after Siegmeier did three 360 circles in the coupe with squealing wheels and he was intercepted.

The court heard Siegmeier told police he had his last drink at his Glenlee home 45minutes prior to being intercepted.

He had a BAC of 0.222, which Magistrate Jeff Clarke described as a "ridiculously high reading” for a "young, inexperienced driver” to beout on the highway, let alone performing the burnouts.

Mr Clarke warned Siegmeier he'd normally consider an 18-month disqualification driving period for such behaviour but the references tendered to court were "very impressive”, speaking of "a highly intelligent young man”.

He ordered Siegmeier to an 11-month disqualification period, taking into account the one month he had already been disqualified, and ordered Siegmeier to pay $1500 in fines.

No convictions were recorded.

Mr Clarke also thanked Siegmeier for appearing in court in a "high standard of dress” - a full suit.

Topics:  bruce highway burnouts drink driving luke christian scott siegmeier magistrate jeff clarke tmbcourt

