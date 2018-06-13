Menu
File
Crime

Drunk drive from funeral gathering to get cash from ATM

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
13th Jun 2018 11:55 AM
HIS mates needed to get cash out of the ATM and he was the soberest person, so he drove, while disqualified.

Zechariah Isaac Lindsay Johnson, 33, pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on June 11 to one charge of driving unlicensed.

Police prosecutor Shayne Studdert said Johnson had four passengers when he was intercepted on Farm St, Norman Gardens, with a blood alcohol content of 0.33 at 10.50am on May 19.

Defence lawyer Zoe Craven said they had been drinking after the funeral of a family member.

She said Johnson, who is studying certificate III in indigenous mental health, doesn't normally drink alcohol.

Johnson was fined $650 and disqualified from driving for three months.

drink driving farm st tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

