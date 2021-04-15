Drunk driver Acton’s highway speeding ‘not stupidity’

Magistrate Jason Schubert said Susan Anne Acton's (picutred) actions on January 23, 2021, where she was detected doing 139kms/hour on the Liechhardt Highway at Taroom at 3.20pm, with a BAC of .137, wasÂ "not stupidity" asÂ "stupidity is thinking about getting in a car".

A woman busted doing 40km/hr over the speed limit with a blood alcohol-content reading of .137 was chastised by a magistrate for thinking it was “pure stupidity”.

Magistrate Jason Schubert said Susan Anne Acton’s actions on January 23, 2021, where she was detected doing 139kms/hour on the Leichhardt Highway at Taroom at 3.20pm, with a BAC of .137, was “not stupidity” as “stupidity is thinking about getting in a car”.

He said Acton behaved irresponsibly, and unsafely, nearly three times the legal limit for driving with alcohol in the system.

Mr Schubert also pointed to Acton’s traffic record which included doing more than 40km/hr over the speed limit in 2018, along with prior convictions for high range drink driving and disqualified driving.

“You are an accident waiting to happen,” he said.

Acton told the court she had been drinking as she was stressed about meeting up with a former partner to hand over custody of their child.

Mr Schubert ordered Acton to pay a $1350 fine and disqualified her from driving for nine months.