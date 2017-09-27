Drunk driver busted by cops on stake out

Police officers were conducting a stake out for another matter when they observed a vehicle park out the front of a residence and a drunk Justin Allan Burns behind the wheel.

POLICE were conducting a stake out in Norman Gardens when they observed an unexpected crime unfolding before them.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox told the Rockhampton Magistrates Court officers were conducting a stake out for another matter when they observed a vehicle park out the front of a residence and a drunk Justin Allan Burns behind the wheel.

Burns, 26, yesterday pleaded guilty to one count of drink driving from the incident on July 8 at 9.45pm.

Mr Fox said police approached Burns and asked to see his driver's licence.

The court heard Burns told the police he had 12 cans of beer before being intercepted and that Burns smelt of alcohol.

The fly-in-fly-out mine worker's BAC was 0.192.

His defence lawyer informed the court Burns had already signed up for rehabilitation.

The court heard Burns works in the Northern Territory as a mechanical fitter at a mine.

His lawyer tendered to personal references, detailed how Burns had played for Souths Leagues Club and did volunteer work at the club.

His license was suspended immediately on July 8 which led Magistrate Jeff Clark to reducing the disqualification period to 10 months.

Mr Clark also ordered Burns to pay a $1400 fine and a traffic conviction be recorded.