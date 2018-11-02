Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FILE PHOTO: A man was caught driving on the Bruce Highway over three times the legal blood alcohol level.
FILE PHOTO: A man was caught driving on the Bruce Highway over three times the legal blood alcohol level. Contributed
Crime

'Erratic' drunk driver caught three times over limit

2nd Nov 2018 6:20 AM

POLICE have caught an alleged drink driver after he was witnessed driving erratically along a major road through the Sunshine Coast yesterday, almost colliding with several cars.

It will be alleged about 5pm yesterday a man was seen by another motorist driving a white sedan dangerously on the Bruce Highway through Forest Glen, swerving into the paths of three vehicles which had to take evasive action to avoid a collision.

The vehicle then allegedly continued to travel dangerously along the highway, nearly striking a bridge.

Police followed the car from North Lakes and activated emergency lights and sirens in an attempt to intercept the vehicle.

The man allegedly failed to stop, speeding away in the car along Gympie Arterial Road.

A short time later police intercepted the vehicle at an Albany Creek address.

The alleged driver, a 29-year-old man, returned a Blood Alcohol Concentration of 0.186 per cent, more than three times the legal limit.

He was issued a Notice to Appear for dangerous operation of a vehicle whilst adversely affected, evading police and drink driving, and is expected to appear in Pine Rivers Magistrates Court on November 19.

Police are also appealing for any additional witnesses who may have dashcam of a white sedan driving in a dangerous manner on the Bruce Highway between Brisbane and Forest Glen on October 31 to come forward.

blood alcohol content bruce highway crime drink driving editors picks
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    War victim, grieving dad caught driving four times the limit

    premium_icon War victim, grieving dad caught driving four times the limit

    Crime Drink driving charge the latest blow to Sri Lankan man traumatised by civil war assaults, child's drowning in bath tub

    • 2nd Nov 2018 7:20 AM
    School principal explains why she hit a year 3 child

    premium_icon School principal explains why she hit a year 3 child

    News "I wasn't in a position to put my side of the story across.”

    JOBS: Rockhampton's Bruce Highway construction imminent

    premium_icon JOBS: Rockhampton's Bruce Highway construction imminent

    News Hundreds will be employed to improve Rocky's northern approach.

    CQ group pays $1.6 million to secures prime industrial spot

    premium_icon CQ group pays $1.6 million to secures prime industrial spot

    Business They're well placed to take advantage of a wealth of future projects

    Local Partners