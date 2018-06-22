Drunk driver faces 14 years jail for crash that killed mum

Bouldercombe's Ron Johnson at the crash scene where a memorial has been erected in memory of his daughter Tina-Marie Johnson.

Bouldercombe's Ron Johnson at the crash scene where a memorial has been erected in memory of his daughter Tina-Marie Johnson.

A ROCKHAMPTON father will have to wait another two months to see justice for his daughter's death.

Wayne Barnham yesterday entered a plea of guilty to a charge of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing the death of Tina-Marie Johnson, 27, while adversely affected by an intoxicating substance, speeding excessively and leaving the scene of a crash where it was evident another person was injured before police arrived.

Miss Johnson was severely injured in the crash on September 24, 2017 on the Burnett Highway near Bouldercombe.

She later died in hospital from her injuries.

Tina-Marie Johnson, 27, died after a car crash on Burnett Highway on September 24, 2017. The man responsible for the crash will be sentenced on August 22, 2018. Contributed

Her father, Ronald Johnson, was in court yesterday expecting Barnham to be sentenced over the matter.

However, Barnham's sentencing has been adjourned until August 22.

Mr Johnson said he was disappointed by the delay.

He said investigators told him Barnham's blood alcohol content five hours after the crash was about 0.195 - almost four times the legal limit.

Mr Johnson was also told the car was travelling in excess of 150km/hr.

The court heard prosecution are seeking the offence be declared a 'serious violent offence' which could lead to a longer period of imprisonment for Barnham.

The maximum penalty for the dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death with aggravation - intoxicated and speeding - is 14 years' imprisonment.

Defence barrister Ross Lo Monaco sought the sentence adjournment to address the request for the 'serious violent offence' declaration.

The court heard there were two other charges - drink driving and leaving the scene of a crash- that Barnham will need to enter pleas for on August 22.

"This is a tragic case. A difficult one,” Judge Michael Burnett said.

The court is expected to hear Ms Johnson and three men were injured when the vehicle they were travelling in veered across the Burnett Hwy and smashed into a tree 3km west of the Bruce Hwy intersection.

She had four children.

Barnham was taken into custody pending the sentence hearing on August 22.