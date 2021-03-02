Menu
Do not drive under the influence of alcohol
Crime

Drunk driver failed to indicate, drove on wrong side of road

Kerri-Anne Mesner
2nd Mar 2021 4:00 PM
A drunk driver kept losing his train of thought while talking to police after being intercepted on his way to get Chinese food.

Steven James Fry pleaded guilty on February 24 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of drink-driving.

Police prosecutor Kelvin Boyd said police intercepted Fry after he failed to indicate a left turn in his Holden Commodore onto Campbell St and drove on the wrong side of the road.

He said police intercepted Fry on Kent St, at 9.05pm on February 3, and he smelt of alcohol.

Mr Boyd said police noted Fry kept losing his train of thought while talking to them and told them he was driving to get Chinese food.

He said Fry told them he drank six heavy beers, starting at 7.15pm.

Fry had a blood-alcohol content reading of .126.

Fry said on that day he just found out his father had died.

Magistrate Jason Schubert said that explained Fry’s drinking but not him putting people’s lives at risk by drink-driving.

He disqualified Fry from driving for five months and fined him $700.

