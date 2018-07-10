Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Drunk driver found unconscious behind wheel

by Nicholas McElroy
10th Jul 2018 6:12 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GOLD Coast woman has pleaded guilty to being four times over the legal blood alcohol limit when she crashed her car into a ute at Southport.

Suzanne Jane Follington pleaded guilty to drink driving on Blake St at 8.10pm in March.

The court heard her car crashed at a 45 degree angle to the kerb into a parked ute.

Police found her slumped over the wheel and unconscious.

The court heard Follington was not able to answer police questions about how she got there, and later recorded a blood alcohol concentration reading of 0.217 per cent, more than four times the legal limit.

Follington was represented by a friend, Karen, who said her husband and two brothers died and she had been living alone in the years leading up to the crash.

She said Follington had since resigned from her work and would be moving to live closer to family in Western Australia.

Magistrate Kerrie O'Callaghan fined Follington $1000 and disqualified her from driving for 12 months.

drunk driver gold coast

Top Stories

    Good auction result shows rise in Rocky property market

    premium_icon Good auction result shows rise in Rocky property market

    Property Run-down house on The Range goes for well above reserve

    Livingstone Council looks to make money from its waste

    premium_icon Livingstone Council looks to make money from its waste

    News Microfactories the solution to landfill and waste on Capricorn Coast

    Busy CQ highway cleared after truck roll over

    Busy CQ highway cleared after truck roll over

    News UPDATE: Truck driver remains in hospital in stable condition

    Rocky biker to return to riding after serious crash

    premium_icon Rocky biker to return to riding after serious crash

    Motoring RIDER's friend discusses injuries and why he'll keep riding

    Local Partners