Drunk driver reversed car into another and fled scene

Kerri-Anne Mesner
| 30th May 2017 3:20 PM
Shannon Lee Mountford pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Monday for reversing a motor vehicle when it was not safe to, failing to give her details to the other motorist and failing to provide a breath specimen to police.
Shannon Lee Mountford pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Monday for reversing a motor vehicle when it was not safe to, failing to give her details to the other motorist and failing to provide a breath specimen to police. Jesper Wittorff

A WOMAN who rear ended a car on High St late at night and drove away from the scene without swapping details has been disqualified from driving for six months and fined $800.

Shannon Lee Mountford pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Monday for reversing a motor vehicle when it was not safe to, failing to give her details to the other motorist and failing to provide a breath specimen to police.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Kathy Stafford said the hit and run victim was driving east along High St at 11.40pm on July 26 last year when she saw a car had come to a complete stop in her lane.

Sgt Stafford said the victim stopped behind Mountford's vehicle and one second later, the reverse lights on the car lit up.

She said the victim honked her horn and the car in front reversed very fast into her vehicle, hitting her car, and then drove off.

Sgt Stafford said the victim followed the car until it pulled up in the driveway of a residence in Stenhouse Street, Koongal.

She said the victim called the police who attended the residence just after midnight and spoke with the victim before knocking on the door and speaking with Mountford.

Mountford was unsteady on her feet, had blood shot eyes and police could smell alcohol on her breath.

Sgt Stafford said Mountford refused to provide police with a breath specimen at the house and she was taken to the Rockhampton Police Station where she failed to provide a specimen on three occasions.

"I didn't have a rear vision mirror,” Mountford told the court.

She said she also has five injured discs in her neck and is unable to turn her head properly.

Mountford said she had stopped as a "4WD with bright lights almost t-boned me”.

She said she had reversed to get a better look at the 4WD to get details and track it down later.

"I've never been involved in a motor vehicle accident before,” Mountford said.

When asked why she left the scene of the crash, she said because of the time of night and the location of the scene, she did not feel safe, so she went with her gut instinct and left.

"That car did follow me driving like a maniac halfway across north Rockhampton,” she said.

When asked by Magistrate Mark Morrow why she refused to provide a breath sample to police, she admitted she had drunk a lot of alcohol over an eight hour period due to "difficult life circumstances”.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  drink driver high st hit and run rockhampton magistrates court

Rocky mum tries 'not to panic' as husband isolated

A ROCKY mum worried about who her husband had been in contact with as she rushed to the hospital.

