Drunk driver still paying the price for horrific crash

Dylan Jack McNeish, 27, has twice breached the operational period of a sentence he was given in 2015 for driving causing grievous bodily harm while intoxicated.

THE aftermath of a crash which left a man blind in one eye and benched a police officer for three months continues to haunt the driver, Dylan Jack McNeish.

He appeared in Maroochydore District Court today to face the consequences of his second breach of the jail sentence he was handed down in 2015 for causing the crash.

McNeish, 27, crashed head on with a police car in January 2014 while driving without headlights on the wrong side of Westminster Ave, Golden Beach.

He recorded a blood alcohol reading of 0.219 two hours after the crash.

The crash cost McNeish's passenger an eye and injured the police officer.

He was sentenced to four years' imprisonment, suspended for five years after he served 12 months behind bars for driving causing grievous bodily harm while affected by an intoxicating substance.

During the sentencing, the court heard McNeish had a turbulent upbringing and Judge Helen Bowskill recognised his significant rehabilitation.

McNeish breached the sentence in March 2017 when he was caught with .3g of ice, two drug pipes, a bladed knuckleduster, clip-seal bags, straws and a spoon used for taking drugs.

Nine months of his suspended sentence was activated and he was granted immediate parole.

While on that parole, McNeish was given warnings twice by Queensland Corrective Services when he returned positive drug tests.

He breached the sentence again this year when he was found with numberplates and motorcycle parts that were suspected of being stolen.

Judge Glen Cash told McNeish while the offences weren't serious, they had to be viewed in the "context" of the opportunities he'd been given by the court.

"(You're) old enough now to be able to give your life some direction," he said.

Judge Cash activated the remaining two years and three months of McNeish's suspended sentence and granted him immediate parole.