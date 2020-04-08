Menu
Drunk driver unlicensed since 1993 hires people to drive him around

Kerri-Anne Mesner
, kerri-anne.mesner@capnews.com.au
8th Apr 2020 7:00 PM
A MAN who had been busted drink driving four times and failed to renew his drivers ­licence since 1993 was ­intercepted driving at the ­Capricorn Coast with a blood-alcohol content reading of .108.

Michael Grant Schultz, 65, pleaded guilty via telephone in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of driving unlicensed and one of drink driving.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Ellysha Geddes said police intercepted Schultz driving on Keppel Sands Rd, Keppel Sands, at 3.25pm on February 29.

She said his licence had expired in August 1993.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke read out Schultz’s traffic history which included drink driving convictions from 1983 in Townsville, 1985 in Gladstone, 1987 and 1990 in Rockhampton.

The court heard Schultz was also convicted for unlicensed driving in 2013.

Schultz told the court he employed people to drive him around because he “drinks a bit”.

“I made a wrong call,” he said.

The concreter said he had worked 12 hours and drove an employee home around the corner from his house when he was intercepted.

Mr Clarke ordered Schultz to pay $1100 in fines and disqualified him from driving for eight months.

Traffic convictions were recorded.

drink driver name and shame rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

