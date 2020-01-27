Drunk driver vomits at the wheel when pulled over by police

Driving slowly with a flat tyre was never going to help Ian Douglas Painter get away with drink-driving.

The 51 year old had no similar traffic history until he came to the attention of police on Rockhampton’s Bolsover St on December 21.

The fact that he vomited while at the wheel when police asked him to produce his driver’s licence probably also gave him up.

Painter was breath tested and returned a reading of .117.

He pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court this month to drink-driving.

Police Prosecutor Clancy Fox said Painter told police he had consumed four 10-ounce glasses of Baileys with no mixer prior to driving.

Representing himself in court, Painter said he had consumed three glasses.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke fined Painter $750 and disqualified him from driving for four months.